Bond of API workers intact even after one and half decade

Aurangabad, July 31:

It was an emotional moment when the workers, who had witnessed the progress of API Company and Chikalthana industrial estate for nearly 25 to 30 years, met on Friday, after 17 years. Tears of joy welled up in the eyes of many as old memories were revived. Balaji Muley, vice president (Human Resource) of Lokmat, labour leader S M Kulkarni, Yuvraj Patil and Vijay Sangle were present for the ceremony.

The API company was established in Chikalthana MIDC in 1972 bringing an industrial revolution in the city. However, thousands were left unemployed as the company closed down in 2003. After 17 years from reunion, everyone remembered the early days. The present recalled the hard work put in for the company, voice raised for workers issues, widening of railway, formation of the High Court and the statutory development board, development issues of Cidco and participation of API workers for the Mumbai mill workers movement. Prabhakar Kharadkar, Mahajan Chungde, Uttam Wadgaonkar, R I Shaikh, Kisan Ransubhe, Dilip Mogale, Ananta Joshi, Sarangdhar Joshi, Yadavrao Borse and Narayan Dhankne were present.

Got the PF amount paid

Balaji Muley, vice president, human resource development, Lokmat, said, "I worked as an officer in API for 10 years and observed the problems of the workers were closely. When the company closed, it tried to solve the workers issues through Lokmat. I helped the children of some of the workers to get jobs in various companies. Through senior officials at PF's Mumbai headquarters, API company owners were asked to deposit the overdue PF of the workers.

Dominance in sports

The then assistant officer in API, S M Kulkarni said that the association of engineering workers of the company had not only solved the problems of the workers, but had also established its dominance in field sports like kabaddi and volleyball. In Lezim, the company's team had participated in the Asiad competition.