Book on India's first Muslim lady teacher to be released today

Aurangabad, July 24:

A local NGO, Read and Lead Foundation (Qaiser Colony), has organised the release of a book on Modern India's first Muslim lady teacher Fatima Shaikh, tomorrow at 11.30 am.

The book authored by Syed Naseer Ahmed has been published in the Telugu language, while B V K Purnanandam translated the version in English language. The author will be speaking to the audience on the occasion and brief upon the book and its importance in today's present situation, online.

" The book will soon be translated into Hindi and Urdu language," said the foundation's president Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi adding that the book release function will be graced by senior journalist S S Khandalkar and Adv Anees Shaikh on Sunday (July 25).