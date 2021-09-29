Boy flees to Mumbai after bashing from parents

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A 17-year-old boy fled to Mumbai after a bashing from the parents to refrain from the mobile phone. After spending a day at a railway station in Mumbai, he called his mother and told her that he is coming back. The incident has been noted at the City Chowk police station.

The parents of the boy studying in the twelfth class on Wednesday lodged a complaint in the City Chowk police station that their minor son had escaped from the house on Tuesday at 11 am.

Second PI Ashok Bhandare, PSI Vandana Muley took the information about the boy. The parents told the police that the boy was addicted to the mobile phone and hence they asked him to be away from the phone.

When the police were inquiring about him with his friends, the missing boy called on the phone of his mother. He told her that he is at the Dadar Railway Station. He met a person from Aurangabad and he is coming home with him. The police confirmed that the boy is safe with the man. Hence, a case was not registered in this regard. The boy reached the city at 8 pm on Wednesday, the police informed.