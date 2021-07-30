Brahmagavhan scheme free from scrutiny of Chitale committee

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Brahmagavhan Lift Irrigation Scheme (Phase No 2), which is very important for Paithan tehsil, has escaped the scrutiny of the Chitale committee. The state government's announcement that the scheme is error-free has paved the way for a revised administrative approval of funds of Rs 1,000 crore. The errors highlighted by the Chitale committee regarding the scheme will be rectified by the water resources department.

The Madhavrao Chitale Committee, which was conducting a special inquiry into the irrigation projects, had found irregularities in all the 16 projects in the state. It also included the Brahmagavan scheme. The other 15 schemes were acquitted due to the follow up done by the concerned. But the Brahmagavhan scheme had not escaped the scrutiny of the committee for six years. Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation executive director Kishor Kulkarni, superintendent engineer Chandrasekhar Patole, executive engineer Dhananjay Godse, deputy engineer Jayant Gaikwad and others followed up with the state level technical advisory committee, and fulfilled the errors, said the government in a letter to the corporation on Thursday.

Work will gain momentum

The work of canal building up to Kherda lake under Brahmagavhan scheme will be completed with priority. The crop formation for the project will be approved by the commissioner of agriculture. After getting the approval of water resources regulatory authority, environment department and central water commission, the project will be speeded up with the revised administrative approval, said Godse.