Breastfeeding is boon to newborn children

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Breastfeeding is vital for neonatal children. Hence, people should be made aware of it. Mother and baby develop a strong bond, and the mental stability of the mother is maintained. The newborn children are immune to various diseases due to breastfeeding, stated district collector Sunil Chavan.

He was speaking in a function organised to mark the conclusion of the International Breast Feeding Week held at the medicine department in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar, head of the Gynecology department Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, head of the pediatrics department Dr Prabha Khare, UNICEF consultant Dr Pandurang Sudame, head of the neonatology department Dr L S Deshmukh and others were present.

Dr Sudame initially informed about the importance of breastfeeding through a short film. Dean Dr Yelikar informed the scientific importance and various researches done on breastfeeding.