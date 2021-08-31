Bride reported missing after sixth day of marriage; hubby urge police to file cheating case

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

A newlywed bride, who left the house of her in-laws to meet parents, is reported to be missing on the sixth day of her marriage, from Pandharpur (in Waluj Mahanagar vicinity). The couple has tied the nuptial knot through registered marriage in Bajajnagar on August 20. Meanwhile, the hubby has urged the police to take strict action against two women mediators involved in his marriage.

According to details, Santosh Uttam Bodkhe (32, Newasa) is a cloth merchant and was searching for a suitable bride. During the search, Santosh and his family met with a woman mediator Sumanbai Salve from Pandharpur on August 20. She brought them to meet her daughter staying in Kanchanwadi so as to get updates about the to-be bridegroom. Later on, a girl Shubhangi Prabhakar Bhoyar (25, resident of Ramnagar, N-2, Cidco) was introduced to the Bodkhe family, at the flat of another mediator Anjali Anton Pawar. The girl's mother Vandana Bhoyar and Anjali's husband Anton Pawar were also present on the occasion.

During the process, the two mediators informed the Bodkhe family to provide financial help of Rs 2 lakh to the girl's family as their financial condition is poor. Later on, the registered marriage between Santosh and Shubhangi took place in presence of both the families in Bajajnagar on August 20. Prior to the marriage, Santosh gave Rs 1.65 lakh and also transferred Rs 5,000 online into Pawar's account.

After marriage, the bride along with her husband came to her in-law's house at Newasa. The couple also got married in a temple as per Hindu tradition on August 24. Bodkhe's presented gold and silver ornaments valuing around Rs 50,000 for wearing to Shubhangi. On August 25 morning, Shubhangi insisted Santosh drop at her mother's house, on account of Rakhi Purnima. Santosh proceeded with his wife in the car. While they were on the way, Shubhangi's mother called them and told Santosh to drop Shubhangi at Anjali Pawar's flat in Kanchanwadi as she is going out of the station because her other daughter is about to deliver the baby soon. When the couple arrived at Kanchanwadi, the watchman of the building told them that Anjali Pawar had vacated the flat two days ago. Later on, Santosh dropped her at Sumanbai's house in Pandharpur and left for Newasa.

On the same day at midnight, Sumanbai called Santosh on his mobile phone and informed him that Shubhangi is missing from her house. Santosh and his relatives searched for Shubhangi but were in vain. In the meantime, Sumanbai also went missing. Santosh smelled a rat and contacted the Waluj MIDC police station and requested them to take strict against these two women mediators for cheating him. Meanwhile, the incident had taken place at Kanchanwadi, therefore, he has been told to contact Satara police station to lodge the complaint.