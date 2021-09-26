Bring the city into the top five in cleanliness

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Although the cleanliness of the city is improving, there is still a lot of work to be done. If everyone works together, the city will be in the top five. If the city ranks in the top five, you can definitely expect a big announcement from me, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey in a meeting with the sanitation workers on Sunday.

Under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, 125 sanitation workers were honoured with prizes. 'Swachhta Premier League-2' program was conducted by the solid waste department at Bharat Ratna Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad research centre. Pandey said that Padegaon, Chikalthana, Kanchanwadi waste processing centres have been commissioned. The city looks much cleaner this year than last year. I'm proud of the work done by sanitary workers. In the coming period, income will be generated from waste. Additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi, solid waste department head Nandkishore Bhombe, executive engineer AB Deshmukh, BD Phad as well as other officers and employees were present.

Employees rewarded

The administrators also appreciated all the municipal officials, employees and Natasha Zareen and Gauri Mirashi of Eco Sattva who participated in the cleaning work. In all, 125 employees were honoured in the ceremony. Over 18 sanitary staff, 30 garbage collection staff and 5 women garbage collectors were given dinner sets, sweets and certificates. In all, 21 jawans, 9 supervisors, 3 operators, 2 CRT representatives, 2 plant supervisors were given bags, sweets and certificates while 34 sanitation inspectors were given smart watches. Ward officer of ward no 9 Sampat Jarare was also honoured for his valuable guidance and participation in solid waste management.