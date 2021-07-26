Brutal attackers still at large

Aurangabad, July 26:

The attackers who attacked Sanjay Baban Karke at Jaibharatnagar in the Chikalthana area on July 14 are still at large even after 12 days of the incident. The Cidco MIDC police have not succeeded in tracing their whereabouts yet. Baban Karke, father of the victim Sanjay, who is fighting for life, has appealed for justice.

Karke's family lives at Jaibharatnagar, and Sanjay is working in Pune. He had come to the city on July 14 to meet the family. On this day, his brother Raju Karke and another resident Ashok Nile had quarreled. Simmering with anger, Ashok Nile’s son Sagar and his friend Akash alias Munjya, with knife and fighter, went to the house of Karke in the evening and started abusing them. Sanjay tried to intervene and pacify the youths. However, they brutally attacked and injured him. Both the attackers fled away from the scene after the incident.

Sanjay is presently being treated at the MGM Hospital. A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station, but the police have not been able to trace the accused even after 12 days of the incident. PSI Sanjay Mante is further investigating the case.

The police informed that both the accused do not have mobile phones, so their location could not be traced. The police have launched a massive manhunt for them, the police said.