BSI district body announced

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The Aurangabad district executive body of The Buddhist Society of India was announced in a meeting held at Maulana Azad Research Centre, chaired by national president Rajratna Ambedkar on Thursday. The officer bearers are district president D N Jadhav, general secretary Siddharth Bansode, vice president Prashant Munwar, Suvarna Pandit, secretary Sampat Jadhav, joint secretary Babasaheb Tribhuvan, treasurer Reshma Garad, organiser Valmik Pathare, spokes person Dr Jagdish Savdekar, and other officer bearers are Suryakant Telgote, Savali Raut, Adv Dhammanand Rajbhoj, Ashvini Manvar, Prashant Shelke, Amol Shinde, Bharat Pagare, Rahul Salve and others.