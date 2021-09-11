B.Tech youth ends life over family dispute

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Following a family dispute, an highly qualified depressed youth ended his life by hanging to the roof of his room in Hanumannagar. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Devendra Gulabrao Kundhare (28, Hanumannagar, Garkheda Parisar).

Police said, " Devendra was armed with a B.Tech degree. Being jobless, he was sitting at home without work for the past many days. He was having a family dispute, as a result, he was staying alone in a rented house at Hanumannagar, while his parents were staying in a rented house in the Harsul locality. Today, Devendra's brother came to see him. He called his name, but there was no response from inside of the room. As a result, the door was broken only find Devendra hanging on the roof. Acting upon the information, the Pundaliknagar police arrived at the spot, unhooked his hanging body, and admitted him in an unconscious state at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors declared him dead on examination. The relatives expressed that he would have ended his life in depression. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.