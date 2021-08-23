Burning of garbage waste posing threat to farmers in Chikalthana

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has claimed of disposing of garbage through scientific processing at its plant in Chikalthana. However, the complaints of burning garbage waste after processing it on the campus have increased and it is posing threat to the health and the environment claimed the nearby farmers. They also complained of facing stray dogs menace due to garbage waste.

The Chikalthana plant is operated by a private contractor shortlisted by AMC. Heaps of garbage has been formed on the campus of the plant, therefore, it is alleged that to reduce the height, fire incidents are taking place. Meanwhile, the efforts to contact the head of the solid waste management (SWM) cell Nandkishore Bhombe proved futile as he was not available to comment on the issue.

It is learnt that many farmers cultivate vegetables on their farms. The decomposition of garbage is attracting the flies in the area. This is damaging the vegetable crops, claimed the farmers. They also underlined that it has become impossible to work in their farms due to bad odour spread in the area due to smoke formed after burning of garbage. The garbage plants at Chikalthana and Padegaon have the capacity to process 150 metric tonnes each, but the Chikalthana plant was receiving 200 MT garbage daily, it is claimed. Hence the heaps of garbage are formed on the rear side of the plant.