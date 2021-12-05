Bus stands still closed at 5 places in A'bad division

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

The bus stands at five places are still closed in Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The employees' unions of MSRTC were on strike for more than one month demanding a merger of the Corporation into Government.

Around 10 to 12 buses are operated from Cidco and Central Bus Stands for the past few days while bus standards remained closed at five places in the rural areas.

The ST Mandal has depots at Cidco and Central Bus Stands, Paithan, Soyegaon, Gangapur, Sillod, Vaijapur and Kannad. The division has 536 buses that have been parked in the depots due to the strike.

Depots at Soyegaon, Gangapur, Sillod, Vaijpuar and Kannad were closed till Sunday afternoon. Paithan, Cidco and Central Bus Stands were functioning. A total of 14 Shiv Shahi buses and 13 general buses were plied till the evening.

The passengers from rural areas who have been facing a lot of inconveniences since the strike began are upset over this.

The depot-wise number of buses is as follows; Cidco Bus Stand (90), Central Bus Stand (144), Paithan (62), Sillod (58), Vaijapur (53), Kannad (45), Gangapur (48) and Soyegaon (36).