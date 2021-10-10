Buses manufactured in city run across state

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Around 35 steel bodies of the buses are manufactured in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Central Workshop at Chikalthana in a month. These buses are sent to various depots in Marathwada and other regions in the state. Thus, the buses manufactured in the in the city run across the roads in the state.

Earlier, the bodies were manufactured in aluminum but now the buses are manufactured in mild steel. The manufacturing of the aluminum bodies was completely stopped for the past three years. Now, the steel bodies are manufactured on the chassis of the old buses now. These red buses completely made up of steel are now running across the state. Now, the new chassis have been order and MSRTC will get the new buses soon.

The manager of the central workshop, Kishor Somwanshi, said the daily target is to manufacture 35 bodies in a month and the buses are then sent to all the districts in Marathwada along with Jalgaon, Dhule and other places, he said.