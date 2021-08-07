Career guidance seminar today

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Global Medical and Educational Foundation will organise a free ‘career guidance seminar’ at Faizan Masjid Hall, Aref Colony, between 2 pm to 5 pm, on August 8, for SSC and HSC passed students.

Secretary of Nemat Foundation Saber Ahmed Shaikh will guide the participants on career selection. Foundation chief Masiuddin Siddiqui appealed to all students and their parents to participate in the event.

