CAS camp for teachers promotion to be held on Dec 29 & 30 in Bamu

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) camp for the promotion of teachers. There are 50 academic departments on the city campus of the university.

The assistant professors are promoted to the post of associate professor, associate professors are promoted to the post of professors on achieving required eligibility.

Each teacher has to submit the proposal for the promotion with documents through department heads.

The administration conducts scrutiny of the proposals and invites eligible teachers for the interview. Bamu registrar issued a circular stating that CAS camps would be held on December 29 and 30 for the proposals received within the given deadline.

A team comprising representatives of vice-chancellor and joint director of higher education (Aurangabad division), subject experts will take interviews of the teachers.