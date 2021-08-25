Case against 32 for protest

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Police have registered a case against 32 activists of Shiv Sena and BJP in connection with the agitation held at Kranti Chowk in support and opposition of union minister Narayan Rane's controversial statement, said police inspector Ganpat Darade.

A protest was held by the Sena and Yuvasena at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday morning. The participating district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, Yuvasena secretary Rajendra Janjal and others have been booked. Case has also been filed against BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar and others in connection with the agitation. The offences have been filed in violation of the covid rules and curfew orders.