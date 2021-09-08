Case against husband for wife's death

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A case has been registered against the husband in MIDC Waluj police station for negligently riding a two-wheeler resulting in death of his wife.

According to information, Kashinath Gopinath Pandit (Parijatnagar, Mhada Colony) was on the way to Tisgaon from Pandharpur along with his wife Sunita on motorcycle (MH-20-AQ-1995). Both were injured after their motorcycle slipped near Cidco Walujmahanagar. In the accident, Sunita sustained serious injuries to the head and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. She died on the same day during treatment. During investigation, the police found that Sunita was killed in the accident as Kashinath recklessly drove the bike. Head constable Dashrath Khosre lodged a complaint against Kashinath in Waluj police station.