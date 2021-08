Case against Rane in Pundaliknagar police station

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

A complaint was registered against union minister Narayan Rane in the Pundaliknagar police station by assembly convener Raju Vaidya for making derogatory remarks against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena activists Santosh Khadke, Suryakant Jaybhaye, Ramdas Gaike, Ajay Gatane, Sanjay Darade, Raju Chavan, Bapu Kavle and others were present.