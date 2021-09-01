Case registered in fake vaccine certificate

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The medical officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station for the issuance of a bogus vaccination certificate to 16 persons. A case of cheating was registered by police.

It may be noted that staff members of the vaccination centre at DKMM College premises found that a bogus vaccination certificate was issued to 16 persons on Saturday.

A total of 16 persons did not come to the centre at that time, nor the centre records had their names.

However, the names of beneficiaries rosed to 71 from 55 suddenly online. Those who were issued the certificate were not seen in Closed Circuit TV cameras of the centre.

In the complaint, medical officer Dr Amrin Fatema Amer Qadri stated that the user name of Co-Win App and password were stolen and issued a fake certificate. Police inspector Prashant Potdar is on the case.