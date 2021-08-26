Cases filed against 2 industries for non-submission of PF records

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) filed cases against two establishments for non-submission of statutory records.

According to details, inquiries were initiated against Chetan Industries and Siddhant Auto Components Pvt Ltd in MIDC Waluj under section 7-A of EPF and MP Act 1952 and Schemes.

The PF office issued summons to the management of the industries in 2015, but no record was submitted till today despite giving various opportunities.

As per the norms, it is the responsibility of the employer to retain the records and submit before the PF commissioner as and when required.

Cases were filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate against the companies management.

Enforcement officer Mukteshwar Vyas field the cases for prosecution of the employers-Deepak Nanabhau Bagul Patil and Adesh Veerkumar Shah under the different provisions of the EFP Act.

Regional PF Commissioner- Jagdish Tambe has urged the employers of the defaulting establishments to strictly comply with the provisions of the Act and schemes and submit records for the probe immediately to avoid further action.

The non-submission of records is a punishable offence. The employers will get imprisonment up to one year or a fine of Rs 4,000 for non-submission of the statutory returns.