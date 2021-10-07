Cataract surgeries gain momentum in district

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The ophthalmology department in front of the Amkhas Ground was closed during the second Corona wave, due to which more than 100 cataract surgeries were hampered. These senior citizens are facing the threat of blindness due to the unavailability of treatment. The doctors have now planned to conduct maximum surgeries.

The ophthalmology department opposite Amkhas Ground comes under the District Civil Hospital (DCH). Around 300 cataract surgeries are conducted during a month here. However, the surgeries were hampered due to the Corona second wave. Now, the wave has receded, and the surgeries have gained momentum. Surgeries are conducted three days a week. Preference is given to the patients from the district having complications. Persons suffering from cataracts lose sight gradually, but later it is transformed into Glaucoma gradually, which leads to the possibility of permanent blindness.

Cataracts cannot be cured by medicine or spectacles, but the only remedy is the surgery in which artificial lenses are implanted.

The district ophthalmologist Dr Jyoti Munde said that the cataract surgeries now gained momentum. Severe cases are given preference for surgeries, she said.