Cement unloading increase air pollution in goods ward

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

A huge air pollution is seen at the goods yard in Aurangabad Railway Station after the unloading of the Cement bags from the goods train. The similar situation was observed on Saturday. The nearby residents are facing severe health hazard due to the cement spread in the air.

The goods yard is situation near the Aurangabad Railway Station. There is a facility to unloads good from two goods trains at a time here. Cement and fertilizers brought from various states here in large number along with the agriculture and industrial products. Two trains with cement bags comes in a month. While unloading the cement bags, lot of cement is spread in the air and the residents of the nearby Hamalwada, Sadatnagar, Vedantnagar and Rahulnagar are affected. Hence, there is a grave need to take stern measures to control the air pollution.