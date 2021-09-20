Central agencies being misused constantly: Supriya Sule

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

“The misuse of Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has increased in recent times,” said Supriya Sule, MP and NCP leader.

She was speaking with journalists after inaugurating renovated building of ‘Patrakar Bhavan’ on Monday evening.

The building was renovated at the cost of Rs 5 lakh made available by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. MLC Satish Chavan and Nilesh Raut were present.

Sule said that false accusations are made and nothing comes out of it. “Take an example of Anil Deshmukh, whose house was raided seven times. What is this? In which capacity, his sugar factory was raided. If a child fails in a subject, he applies for re-checking than making entry into Principal’s house,” she remarked without taking the name of Kirit Somaiya.

When she was asked whether she would love to become Chief Minister, she replied that this question was being discussed for the past 15 years.

“From my point of view, whether it should be a male or female candidate, is not important. The chief minister should be efficient and preserve the interest of the State,” she said.

She was asked as to how she thinks on the statement of Chief Minister made in the city, she said that it would not be good to give a different statement as Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil had already commented on it.

On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comment, terming Congress's situation as impoverished landlords, she said, “Pawar is my party leader. He spoke many good things about Congress during 90 minutes interview”.

She said that there is a relation between politicians and journalists and it should be maintained.

“There should not be any hurry from both sides (politicians and journalists). News is lost in a hurry and cut-throat competition. Even language is lost. Preserved Marathi language and make more prosperous,” she said.

The programme began with Ganesh Vandana. Patrakar Sangh president Vinod Kakde made an introductory speech while its general secretary Vikas Raut proposed a vote of thanks.