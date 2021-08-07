Central government positive about tunnel in Autram Ghat

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

A delegation of the Sangharsh Samiti members led by Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire met the union transport minister Nitin Gadkari recently to discuss about the tunnel and road work at Autram Ghat on the Solapur-Dhule national highway. Gadkari assured the delegation that the centre was positive about the project and would complete the work soon.

Giving more information, the committee members informed that minister assured that the work on the tunnel in Autram Ghat will gain momentum. The work will be approved by the central government soon. Earlier, the chief executive officer of the Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant had responded positively. The members also had a detailed discussion with Giridhar Armane, secretary, central transport department. Khaire pointed out to Gadkari that rumours were spread the tunnel was cancelled as it would cost Rs 5,000 crore. This created misunderstanding in the authorities. However, this work can be completed with a slight reduction in the cost, and it will be an important link in connecting Marathwada to western Maharashtra. The work of national highway no 211 is now 80 percent complete. Until the tunnel is completed, the traffic congestion on this road will continue. Likewise the number of accidents have increased on the road from Galleborgaon to Devgaon connecting Lasur Station. The is a problem for 35 to 40 villages and authorities should be instructed to take appropriate action in this regard. Sangharsh samiti president Dr Annasaheb Shinde, Adv Ashutosh Dankh, Deputy district chief Ganu Pandey, Sarpanch Ashok Dabke, Dr Sadashiv Patil and others were present.