Central Govt should provide empirical data for OBC reservation

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

Members of Congress OBC Cell demonstrated in front of Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday demanding that the Central Government should provide empirical data to the State Government for OBC reservation.

The agitators said that the caste-wise census of all OBC communities of the country.

They also raised slogans like ‘Aarakshan Nahi---Niwadnuka Nahi, Jo OBC Ki Baat Karega, Wahi Desh Pe Raj Karega.

Addressing a press conference here today, general secretary of Congress OBC Cell Ashok Pagar said that the Central Government was not doing a caste-wise survey of OBC despite court orders, so, this is injustice on OBC.

Its district president Atish Pitle said that both Central and State Governments should not waste time by criticising each other.

City unit president Darshansingh Malke said that the Central Government is doing double standards.

Jagannath Kale, OBC State unit vice-president Baburao Kavaskar, Jagannath Phulare, Anil Malode, Pankaj Walekar, Dr Pavan Dongre, Seema Thorat and others were present.