Central Jail inmates to celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The inmates of Aurangabad Central Prison have been given permission to celebrate Diwali. The prisoners will be allowed to wear new cloths inside the prison for a day and they will be offered grand sweet feast, informed the prison superintendent Aruna Mugutrao.

There are 1111 prisons in the central jail. The prison will be decorated with electric lighting and earthen lamps.

In the backdrop of Corona crisis, the Diwali Pahat programme organised every year in the prison has been cancelled. The prisoners will be allowed to wear cloths of their choice on Laxmi Pujan Day. Sweets and snacks like Karanji, Chakali, Shev, Fruits, Laddus, Anarsas and others have been ordered. The inmates are always enthusiast to celebrate the festival, Mugutrao said.