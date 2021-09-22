Centre for Corporate Learning inaugurated at MIT; leader who foresee problem 4 years before they occur

Dean, Management Science Dr Goutam Saha said CCL, the first of its kind in Marathwada, will be very useful for the development of manpower in this region. Director MIT Dr Santosh Bhosle spoke about the progress of the institute.

Dr Mishra said CCL can incubate the ideas and accept challenges faced by industries. Bilgi hoped that CCL will bridge the gap between industry expectations and students academic qualification by developing soft skills. Dr Agrawal said industries are changing very fast and institutions need to adopt these changes quickly. Dr Pandharipande urged Marathwada youths to emphasize on developing general purpose skills, ability to accept changes and preserve mental balance in adverse situations.

Aajgaonkar stressed on leadership skills and importance of leaders for any institution. Leaders have to foresee the problems occurring after 3 to 4 years and try to work on them now only.

MIT director general Munish Sharma and advisor Shriniwas Vaidya guided organiers.