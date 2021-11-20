CEO suspends two medical officers for poor vaccination percentage

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO), Nilesh Gatane, has issued suspension orders of two medical officers (MO) holding them responsible for not implementing the vaccination drive successfully in the jurisdiction of their respective primary health centres (PHC). He suspended the MO of Lasur Station PHC and Siddhanath Wadgaon PHC (both in Gangapur tehsil), said the senior-level sources.

It may be noted that the district administration through the rural local self-body and urban local self-body has geared up to increase vaccination percentage in the district from 50 pc (recorded in the first week of November) to 90 pc (by end of November). However, during a recent review of tehsil wise performance, the administration found poor vaccination percentage in Gangapur and Sillod tehsils. The senior officials during further review found that Gangapur tehsil's two medical officers of two PHCs had not implemented the drive seriously. The vaccination was done less than the expectation in their respective jurisdiction. The names of the two MOs was received by the ZP-CEO in the confidential inquiry report. Hence, he immediately issued the suspension order of the duo. When contacted the CEO confirmed the action.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the MOs of two other PHCs are on the CEO's radar. The District Health Officer (DHO) had sent the names of these two MOs in his confidential report to the CEO and he may take action upon them on Monday, said the sources.