CET delays admissions in colleges in city

Aurangabad, July 30:

The colleges within the municipal limits have been exempted from the online admission process of 11th standard. However, due to the decision of the department of education to start the admission process after the CET results, the 10th pass students are taking admission in colleges in rural areas, while the admissions of colleges in the city seem to be stuck in the CET.

Vice-principal of SB College of Arts and Commerce prof Sanjay Gaikwad said, "Parents and students are insisting on starting admissions. But admission is denied due to CET. Students who want to study in the city are taking admission in the village or nearby rural areas due to CET, while students in the city are also opting for rural colleges near the city rather than giving CET. As a result, colleges that have been left out of the online admission process are put on hold due to CET.

Rajnikant Garud, vice-principal of Deogiri College, said, "Students are coming to ask for admission. Admission process is going on in some colleges in rural areas. At present, the students have not got the marks sheets and certificates of class X. Students who give CET will be given admission first and then those who do not give CET on the basis of marks. Therefore, students who are not willing to give CET are securing admission in colleges in rural areas. If the CET had not been compulsory for admission, the admission process would have been completed in eight days and classes would have started.