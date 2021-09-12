CET for MCA, M Arch, M HMCT, M P Ed, B Ed admissions on Sept 15

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct a common entrance test for admissions Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (M.HMCT), Master of Architecture (M Arch), Masters of Physical Education (M P Ed) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) on September 15.

The registration process for the CET was completed. All the tests are generally conducted by June every year. The test was delayed due to Covid situation.

Since the Covid situation is under control, the State Government announced the schedule of the test a few days ago.

All the candidates will have to appear online at the designated centres across the State on Wednesday. The admit card was already issued through the candidates' login.

Candidates will have to put their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. If a candidate forgets his or her application number, they can retrieve it by using the ‘I can't access my account link given on the portal. The aspirants will also have to submit the undertaking in the prescribed format.