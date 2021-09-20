CET of 7 courses postponed

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The common entrance tests (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to different seven courses in the State was postponed.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, which is a nodal agency of the examinations in the State, issued the revised schedule of tests to be conducted on October 3 as the date of Joint-Entrance Examinations (JEE)-Advanced is clashing with MHT-CET on this day. Also, the number of centres is less to conduct both tests simultaneously.

The Cell has taken the decision after receiving a request from IIT Bombay to postpone the CET due to clashing dates. The CET of the eight courses- Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, B Planning, Masters of Education, Bachelors of Education and Masters of Education (three-year integrated course), Bachelor of Law (five-year integrated course), and Bachelors of Physical Education was postponed.

Now, aspirants of the courses will appear on October 8. The rest of the examinations will be conducted as per the set schedule.

The SCETC appealed to the colleges and universities to plan their schedules as per the updated dates of the examinations. The admit card of the candidates was already released.