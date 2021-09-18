‘Chaat’ shop owner arrested; liquor stock of Rs 2.78 L seized in raid

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The State Excise Department arrested a ‘chaat’ shop owner Rishikesh Somnath Dhaide from Prithvinagar in Satara area on Saturday and seized a stock of foreign liquor worth Rs 2.78 lakh in a raid.

According to details, during checking at Sawangi toll Naka, the State Excise Department found banned foreign liquor stock worth Rs 11.79 lakh in a vehicle. The liquor stock was seized from the accused Kapil Rathod.

During the interrogation, Rathod informed the officers that Rishikesh Dhaide was illegally giving foreign liquor’s home delivery.

The officers raided the house of Dhaide and found sealed 196 bottles of 750 ml, 180 bottles of 500 ml,12 bottles of 330 ml, 15 bottles of 375 ml.

The Excise Department officers said that the liquor stock worth Rs 2.78 lakh was seized from Dhaide in the raid.

They said that Dhaide, who runs the ‘chaat shop’ used to illegally give home delivery of liquor bottles.

A team comprising inspector Vijay Rokde, sub-inspector Ramesh Vithore, Sharad Rote, Shahu Ghule, assistant sub-inspector Pravin Puri, Anand Shedarkar, Ganesh Nagve, Subhash Gunjal, Kishor Dhale, Yuvraj Gunjal, Ravindra Muradkar, Nikhil Kakde, Shareq Quadri, Amol Annadate and Sanjay Gaikwad under the guidance of superintendent Sudhakar Kadam carried out the action.