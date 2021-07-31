Chain of old lady shopkeeper snatched

Aurangabad, July 31:

Two youths pretending to purchase friendship band snatched gold chain of an old lady shopkeeper weighing 1.5 tolas amounting Rs 75,000 at Arihantnagar on Saturday afternoon.

According to the details, Chanpabai Punamchand Patni, a resident of Arihantnagar runs a shop. On Saturday at around 3 pm, two youths came to the shop and asked for friendship band. When she was cutting the band, one of them snatched her gold chain and both of them fled away from the scene. A Jawaharnagar police were informed immediately and PI Santosh Patil and his team along with the crime branch officers rushed and inspected the spot. PSI Ajit Dagadkhair is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the thieves have been captured in the CCTV camera installed near the shop. The police are tracing the thieves on the basis of the CCTV footage.