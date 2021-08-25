Chain snatched in Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

A gold chain of Pratik Baliram Kadam (19, Mhada Colony, Vitthalnagar) was snatched during the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra led by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. The incident occurred near Ramnagar bus stop on August 20 at around 4 pm. A case was registered at the Mukundwadi police station on Tuesday night while constable Milind Bhandare is further investigating the case.