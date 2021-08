Chairmen on 4 BoS elected in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Chairmen of four Board of Studies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were elected last week.

Their names were announced today.

The election was held during the recent standing committee meeting as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act2016.

The names of subject-wise BoS chairman is as follows;

Dr Shivaji Ramkisan Sangole from Moreshwar College of Arts, Science and Commerce-Jalna (chairman of Hindi BoS), Dr Ganesh Shuba Sable from Maharashtra Institute of Technology-Aurangabad (Electronics Engineering), Dr Ravi Pandurang Patil from Deogiri College (Botany) and Dr Santosh Panditrao Bhosale from MIT (Mechanical Engineering).