Chandrakant Raut new dy commissioner of labour

Aurangabad, July 28: Chandrakant Raut will be the new deputy commissioner of labour at Aurangabad. His predecessor Shailendra Pol has been transferred to Mumbai. Raut, who was earlier working at Ahmednagar, took charge of the office today. Raut is a commerce graduate and also holds Master of Social Work degree from Karve Social Service Institute, Karvenagar, Pune. He worked as HR Manager in various private companies for 12 years. He also worked as a Certified Auditor in ISO-9000: 14000 (EMS and QMS).

He was welfare officer in the Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company and deputy chief industrial relations officer in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. He cleared a Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination and from 2013 onwards he worked in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar as assistant commissioner of labour. He has successfully mediated in many disputes between the management and trade unions of various establishments.