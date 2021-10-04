Changes made in 7/12 extract at 12.55 am

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The revenue department employees carried out pherfar in 7/12 extract of Sultanpur and Takli Rajerao areas (Khuldabad) at 12.55 am.

Significantly, the dispute about the land of the areas was sub-judice.

One Hanif Abdul Rahim submitted a memorandum to the district collector stating changes were made in 7/12 of land at gut no 15 of Sultanpur and Rajerao areas at 12.55 am on September 24 without giving any information or prior notice. He further said that the dispute about the land is sub-judice.

He demanded a probe. When asked Talathi Prabhakar Chavan, he replied that pherfar in 7/12 extract was done as per the orders from seniors. Khuldabad tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh said that the pherfar was done as there were orders from the revenue minister. “Pherfar can be done any because of server and network problem. The dispute is sub-judice, but there was no court stay,” he added.