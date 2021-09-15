Charge sheet filed against 26 including MP Jaleel

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The senior police inspector of the Kranti Chowk police station, Dr Ganpat Harishchandra Darade has submitted a charge sheet of 313 pages in the court against 26 persons including MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel for arguing with the labour deputy commissioner, threatening a lady constable and interference in the government work during the Corona period.

In all, 56 shops were sealed last May opened despite of lockdown imposed due to Corona crisis. MP Jaleel and other shopkeepers on June 1, 2021 went to the office of the deputy commissioner (labour) Shailendra Pol at around 12.20 pm and demanded that the seals of the shops should be removed. They argued arrogantly with him and pressurize him. They told him that they will not leave the office until their demands are accepted and they will also not allow him to leave. Pol lodged a complaint against MP Jaleel and others at the Kranti Chowk police station on June 2.

A lady constable N T Khan took the video of the incident at the deputy commissioner office. When MP Jaleel noticed it, he hit the hand of the constable due to which her mobile phone fell down. He interfered in the government work by threatening a lady constable.

Charge sheet submitted against

MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, Naser Siddique, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Sharif, Rajesh Mehta, Lalit Kumar Jain, Anup Tolwani, Mohammad Rafiq, Mohammad Farooq, Harcharan Singh, Jahiri M Razzaq, Nandu Jadhav, Sunil Kinger, Mohammad Pasha, Rohit Savaji, Mohammad Abrar, Faheem Shaikh, Kaushik Tolani, Rahim Khan, Shaukat Ali, Sanjay Ratanlal Dosi, Wasim Shaikh, Mubin Khan Ajmat Khan, Abhishek Chandak, Anis Qureshi, Pruthviraj Vyankatesh Kaveti and Abdul Aziz.

The police submitted charge sheet of 313 pages in 30 copies (9390 pages) in the court against 26 persons for obstructing the government work, breaching of the prohibitory orders, gathering crowd illegally, breaching of the Disaster Management Act related crpc under sections 353, 332, 143, 147, 149, 188, 269 and 270 along with Maharashtra Police Act sections 135.