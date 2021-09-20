Chemical processing of waste water at Chikalthana, Padegaon garbage plants

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is thinking of chemical processing the wastewater leaching from the storage tanks at the garbage processing plants in Chikalthana and Padegaon. There is a storage tank of 10 lakh litres capacity each at these plants.

The AMC, as per its decision, started garbage processing plants, at Chikalthana, Padegaon, Harsul and Kanchanwadi. Of which, the plant at Harsul is yet to be started. A quantity of 150 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage is processed daily at the Chikalthana and Padegaon plants. However, the issue of wastewater leaching into the nearby farms has become an issue of grave concern. The residues are overflowing from the AMC storage tanks. The farmers of Chikalthana are raising their voices against the leach. They had also agitated two times. Taking cognizance of it, the AMC has decided to take appropriate measures to resolve the core issue. However, the decision is likely to create a financial burden upon the cash-strapped AMC.

The AMC' head of the solid waste management cell Nandkishore Bhombe said, " We have come across three options to reduce the waste leaching in the farms. They are erecting a shed, the release of waste from a storage tank through an outlet in the drainage chamber or undergo the chemical process. After undertaking upon them, the option of chemical processing is likely to be materialised. Hence the task of preparing the proposal is underway."