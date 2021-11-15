Children’s Day at MGM Clove Dale School

Aurangabad, Nov 15: On the occasion of November 14, Children’s Day, a programme was presented by the teachers of Clover Dale School through blended mode. The humorous musical compositions filled the moment with a lot of fun and happiness. Mesmerising dance performances on blended tracks were presented by the teachers. A universal prayer was sung by all the students and teachers. The anchors shared the information on the importance of the Children’s Day.

Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage stressed on the important role played by the children in making of the nation which was evident during the crisis of COVID-19.