Cidco Bus Stand-Harsul road in sorry state

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The road from Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul, which was used mostly to bring VIPs in the city, in a sorry state because of potholes.

The public works department (PWD), which is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the road, refused to do it. It requires Rs 5.5 crore to restore the road’s former glory.

Once upon a time, it was maintained as a VIP road in the city. But now, the caravan of most of the ministers pass through Jalna Road to Mahavir Chowk, from Town Hall to the Divisional Commissionerate, so, the importance of this road has diminished.

The road is repair temporarily if important people pass through it. The road is 6 km long, with potholes after every 100 meters. This road leads to the world-famous Ajanta Caves. This road starts with a pothole. It is affecting tourism also. It was repaired in 2013 last time. A private agency completed the work at Rs 4 crore. However, Rs

A contractor responsible has the responsibility of repair for five years.

PWD Executive Engineer S S Bhagat said that the potholes on this road were filled up in the meantime. “Tarring of the road will be done after the monsoon season. The cost of road repair is from Rs 2 crore to 2.5 crores,” he said.