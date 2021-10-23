Cidco MIDC police nab two chain-snatchers of Beed; recovered valuables

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

The Cidco MIDC police station's special squad has arrested two hardcore criminals, hailing from Beed district, for their involvement in chain snatching incidents in the city as well as different parts of Pune. The police have seized two mangalsutras stolen from Aurangabad and gold ornaments valuing Rs 4.65 lakh (stolen from Pune).

It may be noted that the two Mangalsutra-thefts had taken place recently. Hence the police inspector Vithal Pote and PSI (special squad) Amarnath Nagare were investigating the case. They reviewed footage of various CCTV cameras fixed on different corners of the city. On the basis of footage, they got confirmed that the theft was committed by Dattatraya Rajabhau Gat (21) and Jitendra Rajaram Mane (25, both residents of Shirapurgat in Beed district).

The police learnt that the duo, to commit the crime had lifted one sports bike from Pathardi. After stealing the mangalsutras they would return to their village on a bike. In Pune, they had committed crimes in Hadapsar and Swargate areas. Cidco MIDC squad detained them from the Beed district. The cops seized stolen bikes and 6.8 tolas of gold from them (valuing Rs 4.65 lakh).

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, deputy commissioner Deepak Girhe and assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal, the team comprising PI Pote, PSI Nagare, Shahed Patel, Nitesh Sundarde, Babasaheb Ghodke, Devidas Kale, Avinash Dabhade took the action along with the help of the staff of Shivajinagar police station (in Beed).

It is learnt that once upon a time the duo worked as pigmy agents. Later on, they started money-lending but sustained severe loss. Hence they diverted towards chain snatching. They would commit the crime at various places outside Beed and return to their native was their routine.