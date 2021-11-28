Cidco police gain custody of chain snatchers from Jalgaon police

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Cidco police gained custody of two chain snatchers from the Jalgaon police. The chain snatchers have been identified as Sandeep Rohidas Sonawane (33, MIDC Satpur, Nashik) and Satish Madhukar Chaudhary (34, Collector Patta, Malegaon, Nashik). The police have seized 3 tolas of gold from a house at Nashik, informed Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar.

According to the details, Sandeep was in jail in a case of an attempt of murder after a dispute with his wife. He came out after four years and started chain snatching with his accomplice Satish. In all, 14 cases have been registered against them at Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Akola and Nagar districts. They were arrested recently by the Jalgaon police. Now, they have been handed over to the Cidco police in chain snatching cases, the police said.

On July 6, they snatched a chain of Vimal Vani, who was drying clothes in front of her house at Navbharat Housing Society here. Later, they even snatched the chain of a woman on N-2, Cidco road. One more case has been registered against them at Osmanpura police station. The Cidco police gained their custody recently and seized 3 tolas gold from a house at Nashik in this connection.

The police action was executed by PSI Ashok Avchar, PSI Ratan Doiphode, Santosh Mudiraj, Irfan Khan and Sham Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, the Jalgaon police have seized 16 tolas of gold from them including the gold chain mentioned in the Osmanpura police station case. Eight cases have been registered against them at Jalgaon, 2 at Akola, 1 at Nagar and 3 in Aurangabad, the police mentioned.