Citizens express anger over nominal LPG subsidy, rising inflation

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The prices of domestic gas cylinders shot up again by Rs 25 and a 14.2 kg LPG is now being sold for Rs 868.50. The subsidy of Rs 3.26 is being deposited in the bank. The nominal subsidy and increase in price have angered the citizens. The housewives especially are angry over the rising inflation.

The price of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the past few days. Petrol price is about to touch Rs 110 and diesel price is nearing Rs 100. Edible oil is sold between Rs 150 to Rs 220 per litre. The Central government on Tuesday again increased the price of LPG by Rs 25. Now the cylinder price is short of Rs 131.50 for touching Rs 1000. In April 2020, a cylinder was priced at Rs 750. Subsidy of Rs 165.76 was being deposited in the account. But subsidy for June, July and August were not deposited in banks. However, since September Rs 3.26 are only deposited in the bank by the gas companies. The rising inflation and soaring prices of essential commodities have angered the citizens who are demanding that the Central government must provide some relief to the citizens who are already suffering from financial loss due to covid.

9.50 lakh connection holders

As per the district supply office, there are 9,04,373 domestic LPG consumers in the district. A subsidy of Rs 3.26 is deposited in every account that totals up to Rs 30 lakh. But many consumers have alleged that the subsidy is not being deposited in banks.

Reduce fuel price

We are buying a cylinder priced at Rs 868. Giving a subsidy of Rs 3 is an insult to the consumers. We are not begging for subsidy. The fuel prices should be lowered, said Savita Thakur, housewife.