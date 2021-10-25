Citizens face hardship as taps go dry for 2 days ahead of Diwali

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The sudden disruption in water supply for two consecutive days - Sunday and Monday - ahead of the Diwali festival, pushed the citizens to face financial burden as they were coerced to hire private water tankers to complete the task of upkeep of their houses.

It may be noted that the MSEDCL undertook a power shut down of 5 hours on Friday to undertake its regular maintenance works. Hence the water supply to the city through two pipelines (old and new) was halted. Hence many parts of the city were deprived of water in taps on Saturday. Later on, following a sparking the 33 KV cable opposite to the cubical meter of Jayakwadi Pump House (lifting 100 MLD) got burnt on Sunday. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was unable to lift and transport water from Jayakwadi to the city during the whole day.

Meanwhile, the areas which had not received water on Saturday were expecting to receive it on Sunday. However, the technical snag forced them to stay without water for one more day. Disappointment prevailed as many revellers had undertaken the task of cleaning and colouring the homes, and other repair and maintenance work as the Diwali festival is round the corner. Hence to complete the task on hand, the citizens were forced to hire private tankers and face financial

burden. After repairing the cable, the AMC started to lift water from 6 pm, therefore, the water supply in many parts of the old city and Hudco-Cidco areas deprived of water.

The acting executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande said, " The water supply has been disrupted due to technical reasons. The backlog of water supply will be cleared on Tuesday and Wednesday. The water supply has already been

postponed for a day. However, due to Sunday's incident, the supply was postponed for one more day. The efforts are underway to restore water supply overcoming all odds in the way."