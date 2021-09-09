Citizens flock to the markets in the evening

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Citizens flocked to the market on Thursday evening for the Ganeshotsav shopping providing a relief to the traders. The traders were worried as markets remained deserted for the past two days.

Stalls selling Ganesh idols are set up on Zilla Parishad ground, Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj temple road, Supari Maruti temple, Keli Bazar, Chikalthana, Garkheda and Cantonment area. Idols are also being sold in shops and on hand carts in various colonies. Many devotees are opting to purchase idols near their homes. This has distributed the crowd of buyers. Nearly 2,50,000 idols have been kept for sale in shops across the city. Decorative items, artificial flowers and makhars are available throughout the city. A wide variety of modaks in different flavours are available in sweet shops. However, there was a sparse crowd in the market in the past two days. This had left the traders worried. However, the citizens turned up for lat minute festive shopping in the evening. The crowd swelled up after 8 pm with people booking Ganesh idols and decorative items. The traders are also hopeful that people will turn out in large numbers on Friday.