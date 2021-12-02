Citizens shiver due to cold winds and cloudy weather

Cloud cover to last for next two days

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Winter chill has gripped the city. The city dwellers are facing severe cold throughout the day as both the minimum and maximum temperatures have dropped severely in the past two days. The cloudy weather has created a dilemma among citizens whether to wear raincoat or warm clothes when leaving the house.

Aurangabad is witnessing severe cold due to the cold wave conditions predominant in Marathwada in the past few days. The citizens felt the winter chill for a second day, as night temperatures dipped to 18 degree Celsius on Wednesday with severe winds. Day temperatures are forecast to drop further in the city in the next few days as cloud cover reduces, said weather department officials. The cloud cover from the past four days has also added to the cold conditions. On Wednesday, there were light drizzles of rain from 11 am to 2 pm. Climate change has led to an increase in the minimum temperature. Even the social media is abuzz with memes and photos now predicting chances of snowfall.

The Chikalthana observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The meteorological department has forecast a drop in minimum temperature for the next two days. As a result, the city will once again experience a cold snap. Weather expert Dr Ashok Nirwal said, there is a possibility that a low pressure area has formed in the Arabian Sea. So it will be cloudy for another two days. After five days the cold will start to increase further.