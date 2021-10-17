Citizens to drink 4 lakh litres of milk on Kojagiri purnima

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

This year, Kojagiri Pournima is being celebrated on Thursday. On this day, citizens stay away the whole night and drink milk kept in the moonlight. The demand for milk rises on this day hence orders are placed in advance for the supply of milk. According to traders, milk worth Rs 2 crore and spices worth Rs 15 lakh will be sold to the traders.

The intensity of corona has reduced.Hence small and big events have been organized in lawns and hotels for Kojagiri this year. Apart from this, Kojagiri Pournima will be celebrated in apartments and households this year. There is a tradition to make masala milk with dry fruits like cashew nuts,almonds, pistachios and spices like cardamom, saffron and nutmeg.This is kept in the open, under the moonlight for a couple of hours and then distributed to all who have gathered for the celebration.

Hence large quantities of milk are being ordered for the day. Pradip Patil,manager, government milk scheme, said that around 2.5 lakh litres of milk is sold per day including packaged milk and dairy milk. On Kojagiri, the demand will increase by 2 lakh litres and around 4 lakh litres of milk will be sold in the city. There will be a turnover of Rs 2 crore in one day. Ready-made milk masala distributors said that 300 to 350 kg of masala will be sold. It is expected to have a turnover of Rs 15 lakh.

Milk masala Rs 3800 per kg

A variety of ready-made masala (spices) are available in the market for making masala milk. A 10 gram packet costs Rs 45 and a 100 gram packet costs Rs 385. The wholesale price of ready-made milk masala is Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,300 per kg, while the retail price is Rs 3,700 to Rs 3,800 per kg.