City again lashed with heavy rains and winds

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The city was again hammered by thunderous rains on Wednesday afternoon. Winds blowing at a speed of 20 kmph and thunderstorms created panic among the citizens. An hour of rain left the streets flooded and several trees uprooted. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 22.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm and MGM observatory recorded 17.3 mm rainfall.

There were no signs of rain in the city since morning. However, the afternoon sky was overcast. At around 2.30 pm, the rain started in the form of drizzle. The intensity increased at 3 pm and the city was plunged into darkness due to thick black clouds. The rains along with thunderstorms made citizens run for cover. The thunder and lightning continued for half an hour to forty minutes. The sound of the lighting made citizens uncomfortable. Many were afraid to see the flash of the lightning. The heavy downpour decreased the viability to a foot. The roads at Government Medical College and Hospital, central bus stand, Samarthnagar, Adalat road, Laxmi Chavdi, Aurangpura and Jawahar colony were heavily flooded.

Rains to continue till Sunday

Climate expert Shrinivas Aundhkar said that the returning rains will continue till October 10. On Wednesday, the situation was not like a cloudburst. Heavy rains were accompanied with strong winds blowing at 20 kmph. The MGM JNEC observatory recorded 17.3 mm rainfall while the Gandheli observatory recorded 2.3 mm rainfall.