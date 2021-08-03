City CBSE schools record 100 pc result

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

All the city schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) achieved 100 per cent result in class X, which was declared on Tuesday.

More than 1500 students from 21 CBSE schools of the city, including Nath Valley School, Stepping Stones High School, MGM Clover Dale School, Scholar’s Valley School, Shamit School, Gaikwad Global School, River Dale High School, Universal High School, Podar International School and Kendriya Vidyalaya and The Jaina International School, appeared for the examinations. All of them were declared successful. Of them, 400 students scored 90 and above per cent marks while 500 candidates obtained 80 and above marks.

The CBSE cancelled the examinations for the academic year 2020-21 for the safety of candidates in Covid situation.

The result of some of the schools is as follows;

Nath Valley School students shine in CBSE Class X result

Students of Nath Valley School (NVS) performed excellently in class 10th result. Out of 107 students who appeared, 33 of them got 95 per cent and above marks, 35 students received 90 pc and above, 28 students secured 80 and above and 11 students obtained 70 and above. The school recorded 100 pass pc. The Trustees and the Principal, Ranjit Dass congratulated the meritorious students and all the teachers.

Outstanding performance by Stepping Stones students

After a praiseworthy result in the class XII examination, Stepping Stones High School students proved their mettle in the class X examination.

The school recorded 100 pc results. A total of 63 students secured 90 pc and above pc, 43 candidates got 80 pc and above marks while 29 students obtained 70 pc and above. The principal congratulated the students, parents and teachers for the brilliant results that echo the high standard of the school.

MGM Clover Dale School students excel in X exams

MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100 per cent result in the class 10th results. The academic achievements of students brought the spirit of celebration amidst the background of Covid outbreak.

Out of 33 students who appeared, six of them scored 90 pc and above marks while 18 candidates obtained 75 pc and above. A total of nine students secured the first and second divisions.

MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, school mentor Ramesh Thakur, Principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage, co-ordinator Varsha Potdar, all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the successful students.

Scholar’s Valley students shine in X Std exams

Scholar’s valley School recorded remarkable 100 pc results in class X examinations. Out of the total of 12 students who appeared, six of them scored 90 pc and above marks. Executive director Seema Barjatya, Principal Irfan Shaikh and the staff congratulated the students for their remarkable achievements.

Shamit School students excel class X exam

The students of Shamit School excelled in the CBSE grade-X examination held for the academic year (2020-21).

The school achieved 100 pc result. The principal said that every teacher and parent had been a source of constant strength and support to the students during the toughest times.

The Management, the Principal and the entire team of Shamit School congratulated all the students for their triumph.

Gaikwad Global School achieves 100 pc result

Gaikwad Global School achieved glorious success for the 5th consecutive year by securing a 100 pc result in the 10th examination. Out of a total 50 appeared, 15 students scored above 90 pc marks, 22 students got 80 pc and above, seven students received 70 pc and above marks.

A total of five students scored out of marks in Mathematics, whereas four in Hindi, three students in Social Science, and one student in Sanskrit.

Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Prof Ramdas Gaikwad, director Kalinda Gaikwad, executive director Nandkumr Dandale, Principal Deepa Balasunder, all teachers and staff congratulated the students on their glorious success.

River Dale High School come out with flying colours

All the students of class 10th of River Dale High School once again proved their mettle by securing excellent class X results.

Out of the total of 98 students who appeared, 23 of them have scored more than 90 pc, 24 students got more than 80 pc and 28 students obtained more than 70 pc.

The school principal said that this fantastic result would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our teachers and students. The school management, the Principal, the academic head and the entire staff have congratulated the achievers.

Academic excellence exemplified at Universal High School

Universal High School recorded 100 pc result in the class X board examination. A total of six students obtained 90 pc and above marks and eight students received 80 pc and above.

Principal Seema Gupta's said that students' hard work had really paid off through the remarkable performance in the Board examination. Chairman of Universal High School Jesus Lall and Director Pinky Pujara, Principal and staff members congratulated the successful students.

Podar International School students shine in CBSE Board exams

Podar International School, Gharkheda Parisar, once again achieved 100 pc results in CBSE grade 10, the result of which was released today.

Principal Ravinder Rana congratulated the students on their outstanding performance.

He also appreciated the staff for working round the clock and ensuring that the school continues to create higher benchmarks year after year. He also congratulated the parents of the children for the sterling results.

A total of 236 students appeared while 80 of them obtained 90 and above pc. Around 90 students got distinctions.

The Jain International students shine

The students of The Jain International School recorded 100 pc results in grade-10 result. A total of fourteen students scored 90 pc and above, eight obtained 85 pc and above.

The JGI management, along with the vice-principal Shikha Srivastava, coordinators and the educators, congratulated the students for the outstanding results.